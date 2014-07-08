* India's NSE index is down 0.37 percent and BSE index
is down 0.31 percent.
* Earlier in the session, NSE gained 0.28 percent to touch a
record high for the fourth straight session and hit the 7,800
mark for the first time.
* The benchmark BSE index rose 0.35 percent to hit a
life high of 26,190.44 points for the second consecutive
session.
* Technology stocks led falls due to profit-taking after a sharp
gain in the previous session. Wipro Ltd is down 1.6
percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 0.82
percent.
* Railway-related stocks fall on profit-taking ahead of the rail
budget, due later in the day. Titagarh Wagons falls
4.4 percent while Texmaco Rail & Engineering is down
1.3 percent. BEML Ltd slumps 3.7 percent.
* However, healthcare stocks are leading the gains with Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gaining 2.6 percent,
adding to its 1.93 percent gain on Monday on defensive buying.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)