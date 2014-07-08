STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.35 percent lower after hitting record highs. Technology
stocks led falls due to profit-taking after a sharp gain in the
previous session and railway-related stocks slump ahead of the
railway budget due later in the day.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points at 8.68 percent due to lower global oil prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.85/86 a
dollar versus Monday's close of 60.0125/0225, tracking gains in
other Asian currencies versus the dollar and on expectations of
continued foreign fund inflows into local shares.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.83 percent,
while the one-year rate steady at 8.35 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.20/8.30 percent versus Monday's close
of 8.75/8.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)