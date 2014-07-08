STOCKS

India's BSE index down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index 0.35 percent lower after hitting record highs. Technology stocks led falls due to profit-taking after a sharp gain in the previous session and railway-related stocks slump ahead of the railway budget due later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.68 percent due to lower global oil prices.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.85/86 a dollar versus Monday's close of 60.0125/0225, tracking gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar and on expectations of continued foreign fund inflows into local shares.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.83 percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.35 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.20/8.30 percent versus Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.

