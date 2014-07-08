* USD/INR trading at 59.72/73 compared with its Monday close of 60.0125/0225, snapping three straight sessions of gains as foreign banks sell dollars due to bunched up inflows after a U.S. markets holiday on Friday. * Traders say the railway minister's proposal for seeking approval for foreign direct investment in railways is also likely to push the pair further down during the session. The federal budget on Thursday also keenly awaited. * Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also hurts sentiment for the pair. See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. * The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having retreated from the previous day's near two-week high, giving the euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German industrial output. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.60 to 59.90 range for the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)