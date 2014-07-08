* USD/INR trading at 59.72/73 compared with its Monday
close of 60.0125/0225, snapping three straight sessions of gains
as foreign banks sell dollars due to bunched up inflows after a
U.S. markets holiday on Friday.
* Traders say the railway minister's proposal for seeking
approval for foreign direct investment in railways is also
likely to push the pair further down during the session. The
federal budget on Thursday also keenly awaited.
* Gains in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also hurts
sentiment for the pair. See for a snapshot of Asian
currencies.
* The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies on
Tuesday, having retreated from the previous day's near two-week
high, giving the euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump
in German industrial output.
* USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.60 to 59.90 range for the rest
of the session.
