* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.95 percent,
while the broader NSE index is down 1.02 percent.
* Both the indexes hit a record high earlier in the session. The
NSE gained as much as 0.28 percent to touch a record high for
the fourth straight session, hitting the 7,800 mark for the
first time.
* The BSE index rose as much as 0.35 percent to hit a life high
of 26,190.44 for the second consecutive session.
* Investors took profits in recent outperformers such as Bharat
Heavy Electricals Ltd, which fell 5.4 percent. The
company's shares have gained 42 percent this year. Larsen and
Toubro is down 2.5 percent, whereas the stock is still
up 59 percent this year.
* Among other blue-chips, Oil and Natural Gas Corp is
2.9 percent lower, while ICICI Bank is down 1.2
percent.
* Asian stocks tracked sideways on Tuesday as Wall Street turned
cautious ahead of the corporate reporting season while earnings
guidance from regional tech heavyweight Samsung came in well
short of forecasts.