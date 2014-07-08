July 083 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date January 09, 2025
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.042
Reoffer price 100.042
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Nomura & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500 (oz) + 10
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total A$350 million
When fungible
