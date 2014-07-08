* India's railway-related stocks extend declines on disappointment pertaining to the budgeted outlay for 2014/15. * Budgeted outlay for FY15 at 643.05 billion rupees, compared to 593.54 bln rupees for FY14, is just an 8.2 percent yearly growth, investors say. * Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd slumps 20 percent, while Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers and BEML Ltd fall 5 percent each. * Titagarh Wagons Ltd, which has risen 183 percent in 2014 against the NSE index's gain of 23.65 percent, falls 5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)