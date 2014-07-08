* India's railway-related stocks extend declines on
disappointment pertaining to the budgeted outlay for 2014/15.
* Budgeted outlay for FY15 at 643.05 billion rupees, compared to
593.54 bln rupees for FY14, is just an 8.2 percent yearly
growth, investors say.
* Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd slumps 20 percent,
while Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers and BEML Ltd
fall 5 percent each.
* Titagarh Wagons Ltd, which has risen 183 percent in
2014 against the NSE index's gain of 23.65 percent,
falls 5 percent.
