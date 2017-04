* India's overnight cash rate rises to 8.95/9.00 percent versus Monday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent as liquidity in the banking system tightened due to excise tax payments. * Around 80 billion rupees ($16.7 million) is estimated to have left the market on account of excise duty payments on Tuesday and as will another 62 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) tied to the state loan auction on Wednesday. This should keep the call rate firm in the next session too, dealers say. * The Collateralized Borrowing and Lending Obligations (CBLO) rate touches a high of 9.15 percent. The weighted average rate at 8.60 percent compared with 8.20 percent on Monday. ($1 = 59.8725 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com /; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)