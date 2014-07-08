July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Zurich Insurance Group AG
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 22, 2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.565
Reoffer price 100.015
Yield 0.623 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, HSBC and UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0247611251
