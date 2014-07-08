July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Group AG

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 22, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.565

Reoffer price 100.015

Yield 0.623 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, HSBC and UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0247611251

