* USD/INR trading at 59.92/93 versus its Tuesday's close of 59.78/79, tracking a fall in most Asian share markets while caution also prevails a day ahead of the federal budget. * Most Asian currencies, however, trading stronger versus the dollar and will limit a sharp rise in the pair. See for a snapshot. * Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. stocks skidded, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields kept up pressure on the dollar. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India shares trading up 0.2 percent in pre-open trade. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.80 to 60.20 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)