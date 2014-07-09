* USD/INR trading at 59.92/93 versus its Tuesday's
close of 59.78/79, tracking a fall in most Asian share markets
while caution also prevails a day ahead of the federal budget.
* Most Asian currencies, however, trading stronger versus the
dollar and will limit a sharp rise in the pair. See
for a snapshot.
* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. stocks skidded,
while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields kept up pressure on the
dollar.
* Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on
the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India shares
trading up 0.2 percent in pre-open trade.
* USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.80 to 60.20 range during the
session.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)