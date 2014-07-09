* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
ended at 8.73 percent on Tuesday, is expected to start lower
tracking a fall in global crude oil prices but a sharp fall will
be averted ahead of the economic survey later in the day and the
federal budget on Thursday.
* Brent crude slid more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, its seventh
straight decline, hitting a one-month low below $109 as Libyan
oil exports looked likely to rise and fears eased of supply
disruption in Iraq.
* Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.65
to 8.80 percent range during the session.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Tuesday as investors raised
stakes in bonds because of stock market losses ahead of
corporate earnings, and overseas trade data that fueled worries
about global economic growth.
