* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.73 percent on Tuesday, is expected to start lower tracking a fall in global crude oil prices but a sharp fall will be averted ahead of the economic survey later in the day and the federal budget on Thursday. * Brent crude slid more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, its seventh straight decline, hitting a one-month low below $109 as Libyan oil exports looked likely to rise and fears eased of supply disruption in Iraq. * Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.65 to 8.80 percent range during the session. * U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Tuesday as investors raised stakes in bonds because of stock market losses ahead of corporate earnings, and overseas trade data that fueled worries about global economic growth.