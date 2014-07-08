July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tusday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Guarantor Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price 99.911
Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 23bp
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC CM & RBS
Full fees Unidisclosed
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
