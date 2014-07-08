July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date July 15, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 40bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1086878433

