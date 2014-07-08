July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Monte Paschi

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2024

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.597

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2024 Bund

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MPSCS & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) &

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

