Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a increased priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Baroda, London Branch
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date July 23, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 105.192
Yield 3.732 pct
Spread 203 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct June 2019 UST
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) and BBB (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible
ISIN USY04342AA28
