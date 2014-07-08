Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a increased priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Baroda, London Branch

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date July 23, 2019

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 105.192

Yield 3.732 pct

Spread 203 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct June 2019 UST

Payment Date July 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) and BBB (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible

ISIN USY04342AA28

