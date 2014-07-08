July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NN Group NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.093

Yield 4.605 pct

Spread 338.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1028950290

