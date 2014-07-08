July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Helios Towers Nigeria
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date July 15, 2019
Coupon 8.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 8.375 pct
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
