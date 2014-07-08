July 8 ** Jinko Solar shares down 6 pct at $27.7

** Yingli Green Energy shares down 5 pct at $3.21

** First Solar shares down 6 pct at $63.3

** Shares of solar companies down after report in investment website seekingalpha.com quoted research firm OTR Global as saying Chinese government plans to cut its 2014 solar installation targets due to credit availability issues (bit.ly/1tjUGZt)

** China had earlier set a 2014 installation target of 14 GW, with 8 GW of distribution systems and 6 GW utility, the report says