July 9 (IFR) - Mexico is to return to the yen
debt market as early as next week with a three-tranche Samurai
bond, according to sources close to the transaction.
Lead managers Citigroup, Mizuho and Nomura have begun
soft-sounding investors for a fixed-rate offering of 3-year,
5-year and 10-year bonds, the sources said.
Official marketing is expected to kick off tomorrow, and the
deal is expected to price as early as July 15.
Mexico's latest Samurai is expected to be rated A3 by
Moody's and A- by Japanese ratings agency JCR. Moody's upgraded
its credit rating on the country by one notch to A3 in February.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton.)