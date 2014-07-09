* Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, following
losses in global stocks and caution ahead of the federal budget
on Thursday.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.8 percent.
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday after U.S. stocks skidded,
while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields kept up pressure on the
dollar.
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government disappointed markets
with its first major economic policy statement on Tuesday,
promising to seek foreign and private funding for the railways
but giving no details of how it would lure investors.
* However, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.22
billion rupees ($70.64 million) on Tuesday, as per provisional
exchange data.
($1 = 59.7400 Indian Rupees)
