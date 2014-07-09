* Shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd gain
3.5 percent after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
bought a 2 percent stake in the company via a bulk deal on
Tuesday, according to exchange data.
* Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred at times as India's Warren
Buffett, bought 1 million shares at a price of 664 rupees a
share in the exchange operator, while Financial Technologies
(India) Ltd sold almost the same amount of shares, NSE
data shows.
* Financial Technologies has cut its stake to 24 percent from 26
percent, exchange data adds.
* Financial Technologies was ordered by India's market regulator
in March to cut its stake in Multi-Commodity Exchange of India
from 26 percent to 2 percent.
