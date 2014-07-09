* Shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd gain 3.5 percent after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought a 2 percent stake in the company via a bulk deal on Tuesday, according to exchange data. * Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred at times as India's Warren Buffett, bought 1 million shares at a price of 664 rupees a share in the exchange operator, while Financial Technologies (India) Ltd sold almost the same amount of shares, NSE data shows. * Financial Technologies has cut its stake to 24 percent from 26 percent, exchange data adds. * Financial Technologies was ordered by India's market regulator in March to cut its stake in Multi-Commodity Exchange of India from 26 percent to 2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)