* USD/INR seen opening stronger compared with its previous close of 59.78/79, tracking weakness in Asian equities and on caution a day ahead of the federal budget. * The New Zealand dollar held on to gains early on Wednesday, having scaled a fresh three-year peak on the prospect of a sovereign rating upgrade, contrasting with other major currencies which shuffled in familiar ranges. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.8 percent. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.45 to 60.20 range during the session. * The pair currently trading at 59.95/97 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. * However, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.22 billion rupees ($70.64 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)