* USD/INR seen opening stronger compared with its previous close
of 59.78/79, tracking weakness in Asian equities and on caution
a day ahead of the federal budget.
* The New Zealand dollar held on to gains early on Wednesday,
having scaled a fresh three-year peak on the prospect of a
sovereign rating upgrade, contrasting with other major
currencies which shuffled in familiar ranges.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index falls 0.8 percent.
* USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.45 to 60.20 range during the
session.
* The pair currently trading at 59.95/97 in the offshore spot
non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore.
* However, overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.22
billion rupees ($70.64 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange
data shows.
