* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trades flat on Wednesday at 8.73 percent as traders await details of the economic survey due later in the day and the federal budget on Thursday. * The positive impact from falling global oil prices and a fall in U.S treasury yields is being countered by the tight liquidity in the local banking system. * The overnight cash rate holds steady at 9 percent as liquidity in the banking system tightened this week due to outflows on account of tax payments besides bond and State Development Loans auction.