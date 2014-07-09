* India's BSE index is down 0.1 percent, while the
broader NSE index is flat on profit-taking and worries
that the newly elected Narendra Modi government might not be
able to meet soaring expectations in the federal budget on
Thursday.
* Indian shares slumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, marking
their biggest single-day fall in over 10 months and retreating
from record highs hit earlier in the session, after the railway
budget disappointed investors with a lack of major reforms or
details.
* Also, the NSE index is trading below its 20-day moving average
for a second consecutive day.
* Tata Motors falls 2.2 percent while Mahindra and
Mahindra is down 2 percent.
* Falls also track weak Asian stocks that extended losses to a
one-week low on Wednesday after China's consumer inflation
cooled slightly more than expected in June, pointing to
lingering weakness in the economy.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)