* India's BSE index is down 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is flat on profit-taking and worries that the newly elected Narendra Modi government might not be able to meet soaring expectations in the federal budget on Thursday. * Indian shares slumped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day fall in over 10 months and retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session, after the railway budget disappointed investors with a lack of major reforms or details. * Also, the NSE index is trading below its 20-day moving average for a second consecutive day. * Tata Motors falls 2.2 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra is down 2 percent. * Falls also track weak Asian stocks that extended losses to a one-week low on Wednesday after China's consumer inflation cooled slightly more than expected in June, pointing to lingering weakness in the economy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)