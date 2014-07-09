* Shares of India's Hindalco Industries Ltd are trading sharply higher after U.S. rival Alcoa Inc reported better-than-expected earnings, several traders said. * Alcoa also increased its 2014 growth estimate for the North America commercial transportation market. * Shares of Hindalco, India's leading aluminium producer, rose as much as 5.1 percent to 177.6 rupees. Its unit Novelis Inc directly competes with Alcoa in the North American markets. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)