* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set a cut-off yield of 8.54 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction later in the day, higher than last week's cut-off yield of 8.5201 percent, according to a median forecast of a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The highest yield polled was 8.59 percent, while the lowest was 8.50 percent on the 91-day t-bills. * The RBI is also expected to set a cut-off of 8.65 percent on the 364-day t-bills, lower than the previous 8.6959 percent, the poll showed. * For 364-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.67 percent, while the lowest was 8.55 percent. * The RBI will sell 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. (himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com /gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com)