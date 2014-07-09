* USD/INR trading at 59.72/73 versus its Tuesday close
of 59.78/79 and off the session high of 59.9350, as heavy dollar
selling by foreign banks hurts but further falls likely to be
averted ahead of the budget on Thursday.
* India's economy is expected to grow by between 5.4 percent and
5.9 percent in the current fiscal year, the new government's
first economic survey said on Wednesday.
* Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar.
See for a snapshot.
* Traders will monitor the domestic sharemarket for clues on the
direction of foreign fund flows. The main share index
down 0.5 percent currently.
* USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.60 to 60.00 range during the
session with strong support seen for the pair at 59.65 levels,
dealers say.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)