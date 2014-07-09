* USD/INR trading at 59.72/73 versus its Tuesday close of 59.78/79 and off the session high of 59.9350, as heavy dollar selling by foreign banks hurts but further falls likely to be averted ahead of the budget on Thursday. * India's economy is expected to grow by between 5.4 percent and 5.9 percent in the current fiscal year, the new government's first economic survey said on Wednesday. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will monitor the domestic sharemarket for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The main share index down 0.5 percent currently. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.60 to 60.00 range during the session with strong support seen for the pair at 59.65 levels, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)