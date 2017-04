* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.70 percent after the economic survey called for tough measures to shore up public finances and reduce inflation, sparking hopes of a non-populist, prudent budget on Thursday. * Traders also cited some comfort after the survey said it expects inflation to moderate this fiscal year, which could allow RBI to cut interest rates. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com /; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)