July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower PFANDBRIEFBANK SCHWEIZERISCHER

HYPOTHEKARINSTITUTE AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 310 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 21, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.26

Reoffer price 99.91

Yield 1.01 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0249088136

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 70 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 03, 2044

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 107.258

Reoffer price 106.808

Yield 1.825 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Notes The issue size will total 170 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0249088128

Permanent ISIN CH0237649964

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SVR

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

