July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2015
Coupon 0.08 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.08 pct
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1G0DA0
