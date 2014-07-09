July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2015

Coupon 0.08 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.08 pct

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN EU000A1G0DA0

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)