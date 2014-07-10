* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.73 percent on Wednesday, is expected to open marginally lower, tracking a fall in U.S. yields and global crude prices but sentiment is likely to remain cautious ahead of the budget. * Finance minister Arun Jaitley will start presenting the budget before the parliament at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Bond traders will keenly watch the fiscal deficit number and the market borrowing number for the current fiscal year. * India's fiscal situation is worse than it appears, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said in an economic report on Wednesday that called for tough measures to shore up public finances and reduce inflation. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with U.S. crude down more than $1 a barrel on faltering demand for gasoline, and Brent down too as a Libyan oilfield resumed output. * Traders expect the Indian 10-year paper to remain in an 8.68 to 8.78 percent range until the budget announcements. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve acknowledged the recent strengthening in the U.S. economy in the minutes of its June meeting but suggested it was unlikely to raise policy rates until the second half of 2015. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)