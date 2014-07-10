* USD/INR seen opening weaker compared with its Wednesday's close of 59.75/76, tracking gains in most other Asian shares and currencies with broad losses in the dollar versus majors also hurting. * Traders expect the market to remain rangebound until the federal budget announcements which will start at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Asian equities rose and the dollar dipped on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve indicated that it was not in a rush to end quantitative easing and begin hiking rates. * The pair seen trading at 59.64 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards spot trade in Singapore. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger. See for a snapshot. The dollar started at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 59.50 to 59.80 range until the budget. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)