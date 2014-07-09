July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CRH Finance Germany GMBH

Guarantor CRH Plc

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.824

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.9bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ING, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

