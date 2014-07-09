July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Affinity Water Finance (2004) Plc
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date July 13, 2026
Coupon 5.875 pct
Reoffer price 118.683
Yield 3.858 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's) and A (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-10-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 200 million sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1084959953
Permanent ISIN XS0195751523
