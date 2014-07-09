July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA (Dexia CL)

Guarantor Government of Belgium, France and Luxembourg

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.811

Yield 1.94 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1087929730

