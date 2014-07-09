July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date Decemeber 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 94.90
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Undisclosed
Full fees 0.225 pct (m&u) & 0 pct selling
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.45 billion rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0875343591
