* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday ahead of the federal budget at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), tracking gains in Asian stocks. * India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the first major test of his reform credentials on Thursday, when his fresh-faced government presents its maiden budget amid early doubts about his willingness to make unpopular decisions. * Investors to focus on government's plans to tackle fiscal deficit, and disinterment. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.29 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.31 percent. * Asian equities rose and the dollar dipped on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it was not in a rush to end quantitative easing and begin hiking rates. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 6.45 billion rupees ($108.1 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 59.6400 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)