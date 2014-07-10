* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.71 percent, on hopes that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden budget will be non-populist and fiscally prudent. * The budget speech is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Bond traders will keenly watch the fiscal deficit and the market borrowing numbers for the current fiscal year. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)