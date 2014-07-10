BRIEF-UPL Ltd March qtr consol profit from continuing activities surges
* March quarter consol net profit from continuing activities 7.29 billion rupees
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.71 percent, on hopes that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden budget will be non-populist and fiscally prudent. * The budget speech is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). Bond traders will keenly watch the fiscal deficit and the market borrowing numbers for the current fiscal year. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (PCS) restarted a smaller of two naphtha crackers around middle of this week following an outage, traders say