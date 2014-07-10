* India's broader NSE index is 0.15 percent lower ahead of the Narendra Modi government's maiden budget at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Fiscal deficit, disinvestment and market borrowing numbers would be critical, investors say. * ITC falls 0.7 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra is down 1.5 percent. * Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Coal India would be on watch for disinvestment, traders say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)