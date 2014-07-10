BRIEF-Vedanta approves allotment of co's shares to shareholders of Cairn India
* Says approved allotment of shares of Vedanta Limited ('vedanta') to shareholders of Cairn India Limited ('cairn') Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares in Indian road developers gain after the finance minister proposed a 378.5-billion-rupee ($6.32 billion) investment in National Highways Authority of India and state roads in the current fiscal year, traders said. * GMR Infrastructure Ltd gains 2.5 percent, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is up 3.43 percent and Ashoka Buildcon is trading 0.98 percent higher.
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago