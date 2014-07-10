* Shares of India's real estate developers gain on finance minister Arun Jaitley's plan to provide incentives for the establishment of real estate investment trusts. * DLF Ltd gains 3.9 percent, Prestige Estates Projects rises 4.1 percent, Indiabulls Real Estate is up 3.3 percent while Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd advances 2.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)