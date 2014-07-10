* Shares of India's power producers gain sharply after the finance minister proposed a 10-year tax holiday for power generation companies. * Tata Power Co Ltd rises 4.5 percent, NTPC Ltd is up 2.9 percent, Adani Power Ltd gains 6.9 percent and JSW Energy Ltd is 7.8 percent higher. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)