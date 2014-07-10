July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Reoffer price 92.5

Reoffer Yield 8.176 pct

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 360 million Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0907335599

