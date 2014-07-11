* USD/INR seen opening stronger compared with its Thursday's close of 60.19/20, tracking the dollar's gains against most other Asian currencies. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 60.0 to 60.50 range during the session. * The Nifty stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.2 percent. The local sharemarket will provide cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * The pair seen trading at 60.25 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards market. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker. See * Asian shares recouped early losses on Friday as sentiment in the region proved resilient to Portuguese bank concerns amid signs offshore funds were returning to emerging world assets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)