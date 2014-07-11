* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.77 percent on Thursday, is expected to open marginally higher ahead of the 150-billion-rupee debt sale later in the day. * For details of the bonds on sale, see: * India's new government on Thursday unveiled a first budget that seeks to revive growth and curb borrowing, but left open questions on how it will reduce the fiscal deficit and restore investor confidence. * Oil prices rose on Thursday, ending their longest losing streak in years as traders bet a weeks-long decline had run too far. * The 10-year paper is seen in a 8.73 to 8.83 percent range until the auction results. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)