BANGALORE, JULY 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 27800 ICS-103(23mm) 32200 ICS-104(24mm) 36400 ICS-202(26mm) 43000 ICS-105(26mm) 33700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm) 43600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34700 ICS-105MMA(27) 37200 ICS-105PHR(28) 44500 ICS-105(28mm) 40700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41200 ICS-105(29mm) 42000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42400 ICS-105(30mm) 42800 ICS-105(31mm) 43800 ICS-106(32mm) 44700 ICS-107(34mm) 58300