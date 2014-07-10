BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
** Entertainment company's shares down 5.6 percent at $14.06
** More than 900,000 shares traded by 1230 ET, about 7 times the stock's 10-day average.
** Priced public follow-on offering of 7 million common shares at $14.50 per share after markets closed Wednesday
** Pricing below Wednesday close of $14.90
** Eros buys, co-produces and distributes Indian films across various formats
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.22 billion rupees