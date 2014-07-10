** Entertainment company's shares down 5.6 percent at $14.06

** More than 900,000 shares traded by 1230 ET, about 7 times the stock's 10-day average.

** Priced public follow-on offering of 7 million common shares at $14.50 per share after markets closed Wednesday

** Pricing below Wednesday close of $14.90

** Eros buys, co-produces and distributes Indian films across various formats