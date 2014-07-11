* Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday ahead of Infosys kicking of April-June earnings season later in the day. * Also, India's new government on Thursday unveiled a first budget that seeks to revive growth and curb borrowing, but left open questions on how it will reduce the fiscal deficit and restore investor confidence. * "The correction in market in the last leg of the trading session (on Thursday) was more on account of global news flow about a possible default by a Portuguese bank and nothing to do with budget announcements," said Arvind Sethi, managing director at Tata Asset Management ltd. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.1 percent. * Asian share markets slipped on Friday as troubles at a Portuguese bank managed to wrongfoot investors already made anxious by the U.S. earnings season and a spate of disappointing economic data globally. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.61 billion rupees ($26.8 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data show. * Weak rainfall in India since the start last month of the monsoon season, crucial to the country's agricultural earnings, has raised concerns of a first drought in five years, although weather experts are hopeful rains will revive in the next week. * Industrial output data for May due later in the day also awaited. ($1 = 60.1000 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)