BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* USD/INR trading at 60.23/24 versus its Thursday's close of 60.19/20, tracking the dollar's gains against most other Asian currencies. * USD/INR is seen moving in a 60.00 to 60.50 range during the session. * The NSE index trading up 0.2 percent in the pre-open trade. The local sharemarket will provide cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * For a snapshot of Asian currencies, see. * Asian shares recouped early losses on Friday as sentiment in the region proved resilient to Portuguese bank concerns amid signs offshore funds were returning to emerging world assets.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme