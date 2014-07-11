BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.79 percent, as caution sets in ahead of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.49 billion) debt sale later in the day. * Speculation the central bank would unveil a new benchmark at a subsequent auction is also prompting traders to sell the existing benchmark paper. * Sentiment was also hit after European Brent crude rebounded slightly after eight days of losses, the longest slide since 2010, and U.S. crude recovered from a nine-day losing streak, matching a slide in late 2009 as traders bet the recent declines had run too far. ($1 = 60.1500 Indian Rupees)
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme