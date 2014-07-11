* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 basis points to 8.79 percent, as caution sets in ahead of the 150-billion-rupee ($2.49 billion) debt sale later in the day. * Speculation the central bank would unveil a new benchmark at a subsequent auction is also prompting traders to sell the existing benchmark paper. * Sentiment was also hit after European Brent crude rebounded slightly after eight days of losses, the longest slide since 2010, and U.S. crude recovered from a nine-day losing streak, matching a slide in late 2009 as traders bet the recent declines had run too far. ($1 = 60.1500 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)