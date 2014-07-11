* India's broader NSE index is 0.1 percent higher after Infosys April-June earnings beat estimates. * India's software stocks gain after Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, India's second-largest software services exporter, posted a 21.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit, beating estimates. * Infosys gains 3 percent, Tata Consultancy Services up 1.4 percent, Wipro is up 1.7 percent, HCL Technologies rises 1.6 percent while Tech Mahindra advances 2.1 percent. * However, broader gains were capped on weak Asian stocks due to troubles at a small Portuguese bank managed to wrongfoot investors already made anxious by the U.S. earnings season and a spate of disappointing economic data globally. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)